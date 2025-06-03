Bilawal-led delegation meets UN chief to advance peace, stability in Asia

NEW YORK: A high-level parliamentary delegation of Pakistan, led by Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, at UN Headquarters in New York.

The meeting was part of Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic outreach following the recent Indian military provocations and escalating regional tensions.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto presented the letter of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the Secretary-General. He commended the Secretary-General’s efforts and statements on the importance of restraint, dialogue and diplomacy.

Bilawal briefed the Secretary-General on Pakistan’s position in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack of 22 April 2025. He categorically rejected India’s baseless and premature allegations against Pakistan, made without any credible investigation or evidence.

He emphasized that India’s unilateral military actions, including deliberate attacks on civilians leading to killings and death of civilians and damage to civilian infrastructure and the arbitrary holding in abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty, represented a dangerous escalation that risked destabilizing the entire region.

The former Pakistan Foreign Minister underscored Pakistan’s mature, responsible, and restrained conduct in the face of grave provocations, reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, including the right to self-defense.

He warned against India’s attempts to establish a dangerous “new normal” marked by impunity, unilateralism, and the use of force, which risks triggering a broader conflict in a nuclearized region.

Bilawal called on the Secretary-General to continue playing a proactive role in promoting de-escalation and facilitating dialogue between Pakistan and India. He urged the Secretary-General to use his good offices to help defuse tensions, restore the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, and promote a comprehensive dialogue between Pakistan and India—particularly on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains central to ensuring lasting peace in South Asia.

The delegation also briefed on the humanitarian implications of holding in abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty, India’s unprovoked aggression and violation of UN Charter and International law. It was regrettable that water war was being imposed on Pakistan.

Secretary-General Guterres welcomed Pakistan’s desire for peace and reaffirmed the United Nations’ strong interest in the preservation of peace, restraint, and diplomacy in the region. He reiterated the UN’s commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at de-escalation and peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Secretary-General assured the delegation that the United Nations remains fully engaged in promoting peace and stability in South Asia and would continue to support all efforts to reduce tensions and resolve disputes.