Pakistan delegation to return today after water talks with India

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistani officials will return home after talks with Indian officials on water disputes in New Delhi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Six-member delegation of Pakistan was led by its Indus Water Commissioner Maher Ali Shah, which held talks with Indian water officials.

India and Pakistan officials held their mandatory talks over the 1960 Indus Water Treaty on Monday.

The Pakistani delegation raised objections over Indian hydroelectric projects on western rivers and demanded explanation over Pakal Dul and other contentious water projects from India, sources said.

According to sources, India will provide advance information on flood waters to Pakistan.

Indian officials will give their reply after detailed review of Pakistan’s objections in the next meeting, sources said. The next session of the talks over water issues will be held in Pakistan.

Under the Indus water treaty of 1960, waters of three eastern rivers — Sutlej, Beas and Ravi — are allocated to India for unrestricted use while the waters of three western rivers — Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab — go to Pakistan.

New Delhi has the right to generate hydroelectricity through the run of the river projects on the three western rivers, subject to specific criteria for design.

Pakistan can under the treaty raise objections over the design of Indian hydroelectric projects on western rivers.

