Pakistan demands biometric exemption for elderly Hajj, Umrah pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani government has demanded the Saudi Arabian authorities to give exemption to the elderly Hajj and Umrah pilgrims from the mandatory biometric verification, ARY News reported on Monday.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed said that the Saudi Arabia government is providing best facilities to the Pakistani Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

He demanded the Saudi authorities to give exemption to the elderly pilgrims aged above 65 years from biometric verification.

While addressing a joint press conference with the Saudi minister for hajj and umrah, Aneeq Ahmed said that best outcomes will be witnessed after the agreement between both countries enjoying historical and brotherly ties.

Ahmed said that Pakistan is the top country in term of sending Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. Road to Makkah project is beneficial for Pakistani pilgrims, he added.

He further said that the pilgrims should be given facilities under the Road to Makkah project at all airports, as well as in Mina and Arafat.

In another development today, the government of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday signed the Air Services Agreement (ASA) to enhance cooperation in the aviation sector.

Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan Khaqan Murtaza and President General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdul Aziz Al Duailej signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia respectively to facilitate citizens of the two countries.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Caretaker Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Farhat Hussain Malik, Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Maliki and other officials from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The signed Air Services Agreement will further enhance and facilitate the cooperation in aviation sector between both countries. The cooperation in aviation sector will boost trade and economic growth.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Hajj and Umra Dr. Taufeeq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiya along with a delegation arrived in Islamabad on a four-day visit.