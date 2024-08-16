Pakistan denies any role in Bangladesh PM Hasina’s ouster

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected allegations about Pakistan’s role in the ouster of Sheikh Hasina Wajid saying there is absolutely no truth in them, ARY News reported.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch she said Pakistan believes that the people of Bangladesh have the capacity to settle their affairs and determine their future.

Foreign Office spokesperson has said no talks are currently taking place with India for resumption of bilateral trade.

She recalled that following India’s illegal and unilateral steps in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, several measures were taken by Pakistan including the suspension of bilateral trade. This situation remains intact.

Strongly condemning the killing of four Kashmiri youth by Indian occupation forces in Doda district, the spokesperson said this brutal act is yet another example of India’s illegal and oppressive steps against the Kashmiri people.

She urged the international community to take immediate and decisive action to hold India accountable for its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK and take steps to protect the rights and freedoms of Kashmiri people.

When asked about the recent Afghan firing on Torkham border, the spokesperson regretted the incident saying Pakistani forces responded appropriately in self-defence. She urged the Afghan authorities to exercise restraint and avoid unprovoked acts on Pakistan-Afghanistan border. She said the Afghan authorities must understand that Pakistani forces will always defend its territory. She said we remain ready to resolve any misunderstanding through diplomatic channels.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has consistently raised its concerns about the presence of terrorist hideouts and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan. She said Pakistan expects the Afghan authorities to take effective and robust action against the terrorist groups.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch strongly denounced the storming of Al-Aqsa mosque by hundreds of extremist settlers led by office bearers of Israeli occupation authorities. She said desecration of one of Islam’s holiest sites and obstruction to the rights of worshippers have deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide. This act is a violation of Geneva convention and blatant disregard of multiple UNSC resolutions.

The spokesperson called upon the international community especially the UN Security Council to take immediate action to end the serious and repeated transgressions against the sanctity of holy sites in Jerusalem, protect the Islamic character of Al-Aqsa and ensure the freedom of worship of the Palestinian people.