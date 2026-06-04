ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has dismissed reports claiming that it shared intelligence related to Iran with the United States, terming them baseless and misleading.

During the weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi clarified that the claims suggesting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar shared sensitive intelligence on Iran with US officials are completely unfounded.

He said the government categorically rejects such reports published in parts of the media, adding that they are based on speculation and could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts and negotiations.

The spokesperson further stated that all such claims regarding intelligence sharing with the United States are false and do not reflect any official communication or policy.

Weekly Press Briefing by the Spokesperson @TahirAndrabi On Fake News of Intel-sharing with the US; 🇵🇰 Advocacy for ending violence against Lebanon and US-brokered Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire pic.twitter.com/BPBln1bUq9 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) June 4, 2026



According to Andrabi, during a meeting on May 29, 2026, between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, discussions focused on the Middle East and Gulf regional situation, with emphasis on peace, stability, and diplomatic engagement. He clarified that no intelligence exchange took place during the meeting.

He also said Pakistan welcomed the United States’ constructive role in facilitating a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel and appreciated diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions.

The Foreign Office reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy, and sustained engagement.

Andrabi urged the media to avoid spreading unverified reports, stressing that Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for regional peace and stability will continue.