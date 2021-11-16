Pakistan deplores ‘extra-judicial killing’ of 4 more Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

At least 25 Kashmiris have been martyred in fake encounters and so called “cordon and search operations” by Indian occupation forces since October 1, 2021, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said.

He pointed out that extra-judicial killings, illegal detentions, daily harassment and restrictions on fundamental freedoms, continue to be the norm in IIOJK.

“India must understand that no amount of systematic brutalities, rampant use of force and brutal clamp-downs can suppress the indigenous Kashmiri struggle,” the spokesperson stressed.

“Kashmiris remain resolute in their just cause in the face of repulsive Indian state-terrorism.”

He said Pakistan has shared with the international community a comprehensive dossier containing irrefutable evidence of Indian human rights violations and war crimes in IIOJK.

The Foreign Office called on the international community to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK.

It demanded that the Indian government allow international human rights and humanitarian organizations and UN Special Mandate Holders unhindered access to IIOJK to conduct independent investigations and allow the people of the occupied territory to exercise their right of self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!