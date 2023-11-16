Pakistan deporting illegal Afghans, FO responds to Angelina Jolie

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday responded to the renowned Hollywood actress and human rights activist, Angelina Jolie on the crackdown on illegal Afghans staying in the country.

Angelina Jolie in her statement expressed concern and criticised Pakistan’s government for deporting Afghan nationals.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch made it clear that Pakistan is deporting illegal Afghans staying in Pakistan and termed Jolie’s statement a ‘misunderstanding’ of the issue.

Commenting on the Gaza war, Ms. Baloch said Pakistan welcomes the joint declaration of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit held in Saudi Arabia that urged the UN Security Council to enforce UN resolutions against Israel; its demand for ceasing export of weapons to the occupying force; and its call for international Criminal Court’s investigation into Israeli crimes.

She said we join the UN in paying homage to the workers of UNRWA and other humanitarian agencies who lost their lives in Gaza and appreciate their steadfast dedication to the people in need.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan also condemns Israel’s war on hospitals in Gaza as a hospital after hospital is being targeted by the occupation forces in complete disregard of international law.

She said we are appalled by the Israeli incursion into Al-Shifa hospital, placing patients, medical staff and civilians at risk.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we join the international community to hold Israeli occupation accountable for its attacks against hospitals.

She said Israel must also be held accountable for deliberately targeting mosques, churches, and schools sheltering civilians who have been rendered homeless because of Israel’s destruction of their homes.

The spokesperson further said the backers of Israel must stop Israel from implementing its plans for ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.