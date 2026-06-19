Pakistan deports Iraqi woman who came to Multan for marriage

MULTAN: Immigration authorities on Friday deported an Iraqi woman who arrived at Multan airport on a visit visa, reportedly to marry a Pakistani man.

The woman, identified as 21-year-old Alkisa Minar Abdul Karim from Baghdad, was stopped by immigration officials upon arrival and subjected to detailed questioning regarding the purpose of her visit.

According to officials, her travel documents were scrutinized, and she was interviewed for several hours. However, she failed to provide satisfactory answers to queries raised by immigration staff.

Subsequently, authorities denied her entry and deported her to Sharjah on the next available flight.

Officials said the action was taken in accordance with immigration procedures after concerns emerged during the verification process.