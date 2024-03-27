Pakistan desires peace with all, enmity with none: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan would continue to firmly support international efforts toward peace and stability along with safeguarding national security and sovereignty, ARY News reported.

Addressing an Iftar dinner held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in honor of the diplomatic corps members, the prime minister said that as a peace-loving nation, Pakistan desires peace with all and enmity with none.”

PM Shehbaz reiterated that his administration would uphold the principles set forth by the nation’s founding fathers. The prime minister went on to say that all Pakistani citizens were given equal rights under the constitution, without exception.

He also spelled out the priorities of the government and said that after the conclusion of peaceful general elections, the progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan is the government’s top priority.

PM Shehbaz also reiterated Pakistan’s firm support to Palestinians in their just and inalienable right to self-determination and stressed the need for making sincere efforts to immediately implement a recently United Nations Security Council’s adopted resolution for a ceasefire.

He said that Pakistan reaffirmed its support for global efforts for an immediate ceasefire.

About the holy month of Ramadan, the prime minister said that the month signifies more than fasting and gives a message of sacrifice, discipline and warm hospitality.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that the month of Ramadan is of special religious and social significance as it provides time for reflection, compassion, and unity.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan stood for the principles of peace, equality and justice, and continued to support all efforts at multilateralism, peace and mutual prosperity.

Ishaq Dar said terrorist attacks in Moscow and Bisham reminded everyone of the collective threat to the world posed by terrorism. He reiterated that Pakistan would continue supporting regional and global cooperation in addressing the menace of terrorism.

“The war against terrorism would not end till peace won. Pakistan is ready to build bridges for the agenda of peace for the entire world,” Ishaq Dar added.