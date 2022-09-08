Pakistan desires to maintain enduring, multi-domain ties with US: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: A delegation headed by the Counselor of the US State Department Derek H. Chollet called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at GHQ, today, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting. Both sides also agreed upon enhancing defence and security cooperation.

“Pakistan desires to maintain this tradition of bilateral engagement & multi-domain enduring relationship with United States (US),” ISPR quoted Army Chief as saying.

The visiting dignitaries expressed their grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan. He also offered sincere condolence to the families of the flood victims.

The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play their role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

COAS thanked Derek H. Chollet for USA’s support and reiterated that assistance from global partners should be vital in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa expressed his views during a meeting with CEO of Transformation Management Office of Saudi Ministry of Defence Samir Bin Abdulaziz Al-Tabib in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, defense cooperation, regional peace and stability and security cooperation were discussed.

