Pakistan says dialogue and diplomacy only path to resolve US, Iran conflict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday expressing deep concern over confrontation between the United States and Iran said that the dialogue and diplomacy only path to lasting peace, stability and development, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“The Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been an effective framework for peace, mutual respect and prosperity,” Tahir Andrabi, Pakistan’s foreign office spokesman, told reporters in a briefing in Islamabad.

“While the implementation of the MoU is facing challenges, Pakistan will continue to encourage all sides to end violence and resume technical-level talks in accordance with the Islamabad MoU and Pakistan and Qatar joint statement on June 22, 2026,” Pakistan’s foreign office spokesman said.

“We express the hope for an early normalisation of the situation in Strait of Hormuz and underscore the importance of ensuring the continued safety, security and freedom of maritime navigation,” he added.

The United States has this week been striking Iran, drawing retaliatory Iranian attacks on US interest in the Gulf as they battle over the strategic Hormuz shipping route.

That sent global oil prices soaring and led to concerns of spikes in inflation even in nations far from the conflict.

The key oil and gas artery, is central to the rekindled fighting that has entered its sixth day despite a preliminary deal in June aiming to end the war.

“Pakistan recognises the urgent need to address the impact of the current situation on global energy supplies and other economic commodities including trade and food security,” Andrabi said.