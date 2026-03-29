PM Shehbaz, Saudi FM plot path to calm in a tense region

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Sunday called on Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed ways to achieve peace and stability in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik, and SAPM Tariq Fatemi assisted the Pakistani premier.

During the warm and cordial meeting, the Prime Minister warmly welcomed the Saudi Foreign Minister and conveyed his respectful regards for The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and warm greetings for Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince & Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

While reaffirming Pakistan’s full and unwavering solidarity and support with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minster appreciated the remarkable restraint exercised by Saudi Arabia amid the current crisis and assured the Saudi Foreign Minister that Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia.

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The Prime Minister recalled his recent conversations with the Crown Prince, including their meeting in Jeddah on 12 March. He shared with the Saudi Foreign Minister Pakistan’s extensive diplomatic outreach during the current crisis, including the mediation efforts for de-escalation and bringing both the U.S. and Iran to the negotiating table.

While emphasizing the Kingdom’s leadership role in the Muslim Ummah, the Prime Minister stressed upon the need to forge unity within the Islamic countries at this critical time.

The Saudi Foreign Minister thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and shared with him the latest Saudi perspective on the regional situation.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to continue to coordinate their positions closely in order to secure peace and stability in the region.