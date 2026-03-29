Pakistan hosts quadrilateral sitting over Middle East conflict in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been in focus as the country hosting a sitting of four foreign ministers on Sunday to push the peace effort amid the raging US, Israeli war against Iran and its spillover.

The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, Egyp and the Saudi Arabia sitting today in Islamabad to discuss a push to the peace initiative in the Mideast region.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy PM, Ishaq Dar will chair the sitting, attended by Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Furhan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

Turkish and Egyptian foreign ministers, who have arrived in Islamabad, visited the Foreign Office and received by Ishaq Dar. They discussed bilateral relations, regional situation with Pakistan’s DPM and FM Ishaq Dar.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Furhan is expected to arrive today to attend the key foreign ministers moot.

The top diplomats of four major Muslim countries will attend a quadrilateral meeting on the current regional situation. The visiting foreign ministers will hold consultations on regional developments and also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan earlier said that Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye foreign minister’s meeting on the war in the Middle East could take place this weekend in Islamabad.

According to Ankara’s top diplomat, the first objective is to stop the war. “It now seems that phase of talks has come around”.

He said a message has been sent through Pakistan, the Americans have been in the loop. “We are also keeping Iranians aware about the dialogue”. “We would work for the peace without losing the hope”, he said.

He said in view of the past experience Iran lacks trust on the dialogue.

“Entire world expects an early end of this unjust war,” he added.