Pakistan’s diplomatic officials come under attack in Kabul

KABUL: A gun attack was carried out against Pakistan’s diplomatic officials in Kabul, leaving a security guard seriously wounded, ARY News reported on Friday.

The gun attack was carried out at a time when Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani was walking in the garden of Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul, sources said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to sources, multiple gunshots were fired on Pakistan’s embassy, however, Chargé d’Affaires Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani escaped unhurt.

A security guard received three bullets in his chest and was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Pakistan Embassy spokesperson Tahir Noorani told ARY News that gunshots were fired by unidentified assailants from outside the building. He said that all diplomatic officials of the Pakistan Embassy were safe.

“کابل میں پاکستانی سفارتی حکام پر فائرنگ، فائرنگ اسوقت ہوئی جب ناظم الامور چہل قدمی کر رہے تھے۔۔” ذرائع#ARYNews #Kabul pic.twitter.com/LwaVbPovj8 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) December 2, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the ‘assassination attempt’ on Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul. He wrote on Twitter, “I strongly condemn dastardly assassination attempt on 🇵🇰 Head of Mission, Kabul.”

“Salute to brave security guard, who took bullet to save his life. Prayers for the swift recovery of security guard. I demand immediate investigation & action against perpetrators of this heinous act,” he added.

I strongly condemn dastardly assassination attempt on 🇵🇰 Head of Mission, Kabul. Salute to brave security guard, who took bullet to save his life. Prayers for the swift recovery of security guard. I

demand immediate investigation & action against perpetrators of this heinous act — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 2, 2022

Following the gun attack, Pakistan temporarily recalled Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani and other diplomatic staff.

Foreign Office’s statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson said in a statement, “The compound of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul came under attack today targeting Head of Mission, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani. By the grace of Allah Almighty, the Head of Mission is safe. However, a Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad has been critically injured in the attack while protecting the Head of Mission.”

“The Government of Pakistan strongly condemns the assassination attempt against the Head of Mission and the attack against the embassy compound in Kabul,” said spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

“The Interim Government of Afghanistan must immediately hold thorough investigations in this attack, apprehend the culprits, hold them to account, and take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and citizens in Afghanistan,” she concluded.

Comments