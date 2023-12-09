Pakistan disappointed over UNSC’s failure to agree on Gaza ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday expressed disappointment that the UN Security Council (UNSC) once again failed to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, wherein Israel’s relentless bombardments claimed over 17,000 lives, ARY News reported.

“Pakistan is deeply disappointed that the UN Security Council [UNSC] once again failed to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, even in the face of a human tragedy of epic proportions taking place there,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

Despite the invocation of Article-99 of the UN Charter by the Secretary-General and his warnings of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, the Council has failed to perform its primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security, the FO added.

“The collective punishment endured by the besieged people of Gaza is unprecedented and unacceptable,” FO spokesperson noted.

Pakistan reiterated its call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to avert a humanitarian catastrophe. Israel must end its barbaric attacks and inhumane siege against Gaza.

“We urge the UN Security Council to act now, end this inhuman war and protect the people of Gaza from an impending genocide,” it was stressed.

The spokesperson said that continuation of Israel’s campaign in occupied Palestine would prolong human suffering, with massive civilian casualties and forced displacement of millions of people.

It could also trigger a wider and more dangerous conflict. A heavy responsibility rested on all who have contributed to the prolongation of uninterrupted bombing of the people of Gaza, it was added.

The statement came after the United States (US) vetoed a United Nations (UN) resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, despite it being backed by the vast majority of Security Council members and many other nations.

Thirteen of the 15 Security Council members voted in favor of a draft resolution put forward by the United Arab Emirates with the co-sponsorship of 97 countries, including Pakistan, while Britain abstained.

The US veto ended a desperate effort by the UN Secretary General António Guterres who warned that if not stopped now, the fighting in Gaza would endanger the world peace and destabilise the Middle East.

A seven-day pause that saw Hamas release some hostages and an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza was ended by Israel on December 1.

Gaza’s health ministry reported 350 people killed on Thursday, bringing the death toll from Israel’s two-month campaign in Gaza to 17,487, with thousands more missing and presumed buried under rubble.