Pakistan ‘disappointed’ over inclusion in US religious violators list

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed concerns over the US state department’s decision to put Pakistan on Country of Particularly Concern (CPC) for religious violations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly press conference, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch termed the United States (US) decision to include Pakistan’s name on the list of religious violators ‘discriminatory’.

She asserted that there has been undeniable proof that India was involved in state-sponsored terrorism to destabilize Pakistan. “Despite the recommendation of the US commission, India is not included in the list,”, she maintained, urging the international community to take notice of this reality.

Last week, the US designated Pakistan as a country of particular concern under the Religious Freedom Act over violations during 2022.

Earlier, India did not issue visas’ for the Pakistan blind cricket team to participate in the world cup, Pakistan team was a strong contender to win the world cup as they were runner-up in the last world cup held in UAE, the spokesperson added.

While condemning Indian barbarism in occupied Kashmir, Zahra Baloch called international organizations to take notice of the situation in occupied Kashmir.

