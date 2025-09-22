Pakistan dispatches 23rd shipment of aid to Palestine

On the directives of the Prime Minister, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched the twenty-third humanitarian consignment, comprising one hundred tonnes of relief goods to the Palestinian people through a special flight from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

The aid package includes ration bags containing flour, rice, cooking oil, chickpeas, ready-to-eat meals and canned fruits.

So far, a total of 2,227 tons of aid has been sent through twenty three relief consignments.

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan was the chief guest at the send-off ceremony.

Government officials, NDMA officers and representatives of Alkhidmat Foundation were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor Punjab appreciated the efforts of NDMA and other welfare organizations for ensuring the timely dispatch of aid and thanked them.

He reiterated the commitment that Pakistan stands with the people of Palestine in these difficult times and will make every possible effort to meet their needs.

He said the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and Palestine are our brothers. He said innocent Palestinian people including children are being martyred on daily basis. He said Israel is violating humanitarian principles by bombing civilian areas in Gaza and Palestine.

Sardar Saleem Haider urged the United Nations to take strict notice of Israeli terrorism in Gaza and that all the Islamic countries should collectively support Palestine.