Pakistan sends 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday sent a 17th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza, comprising 100 tons of essential supplies including food, ready-to-eat meals, powdered milk, and medical equipment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar oversaw the dispatch of Pakistan’s 17th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the shipment reflects Pakistan’s continued commitment to supporting the Palestinian people amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Since October 2023, Pakistan has sent a total of 1,615 tons of relief goods to Gaza, aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians, particularly women and children, affected by the ongoing conflict.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) played a key role in ensuring the timely dispatch of the latest consignment, coordinating with international partners to guarantee swift and effective delivery to those in need.

In a statement, the Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine, calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, protection of civilians, and unhindered humanitarian access.

He also urged renewed global backing for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), vital to the survival of millions of Palestinian refugees.

Senator Dar reiterated Pakistan’s long-standing position in favor of a just and lasting two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, in accordance with international law and UN Security Council resolutions. He highlighted Pakistan’s active role at international forums, including the UN Security Council, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in holding Israel accountable for its actions.

The Foreign Office emphasized that Pakistan’s humanitarian efforts reflect its enduring solidarity with the Palestinian cause and its commitment to peace, dignity, and justice for the Palestinian people.