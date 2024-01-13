Pakistan dispatches fourth aid consignment for Gaza

Pakistan has dispatched the fourth batch of 20 tons of relief goods for the oppressed people of Gaza.

The relief goods were dispatched from Noor Khan Air Base by a special flight of Pakistan Air Force.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabi’i, officials of NDMA and Armed Forces were also present at the airbase.

Speaking on this occasion, Jalil Abbas Jilani expressed full support to the Palestinian people.

He condemned Israel’s use of disproportionate and indiscriminate force against civilians, especially women and children in Gaza.

The foreign minister also reiterated full support to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

He called for an immediate ceasefire as well as ensuring the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

On this occasion, Palestinian Ambassador thanked the government of Pakistan for providing relief goods.

The fourth aid shipment contains essential items including surgical and medical supplies, dry food items and hygiene kits.

Israel launched its war in Gaza on Oct. 7 after Palestinian group Hamas rampaged across the border, killing more than 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages.

The Israeli bombardment has pushed nearly all Gazans from their homes, killed over 25,000 people according to health authorities in the enclave, and left survivors facing hunger, disease and destitution.