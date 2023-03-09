Pakistan dispatches more aid consignment to Turkiye, Syria

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday dispatched more aid consignment to the earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to the NDMA spokesperson, on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif 65 containers containing relief goods were dispatched through a ship.

This shipment includes 8,200 winter tents for earthquake victims in Turkiye. It also includes 15,000 ration bags and other essential items for Syrian victims.

The ship departing with relief supplies will reach its destination in fifteen days.

Read more: Pakistan dispatches relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

On February 26, a 21-truck convoy carrying 275-ton relief assistance goods from Pakistan arrived at Malatya in Turkiye, one of the worst hit cities by the earthquake.

The truck convoy carrying mainly winterized tents, blankets and other essential relief goods departed from Pakistan on February 11 and reached Turkiye via Iran, the state news agency reported.

The convoy was received by Deputy Mayor Malatya Hakan Ezgi, Ambassador Fazli Corman of Turkish MOFA, Pakistan Embassy Deputy Ambassador, Abbas Sarwar Qureshi, Commander Mehmet Bhaktiyar and officials from AFAD and local administration.

Comments