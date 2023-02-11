Pakistan dispatches over 200 tons of relief items to Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday dispatched about 200.7 tons of relief assistance including 18 tons of winterized tents to the quake-affected people of Turkiye, ARY News reported.

The request for tents was made by the Turkish government to save hundreds of thousands of the quake-affected people who were bracing for the severe cold.

So far, different flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) have delivered 200.7 tons of relief goods including winterized blankets to the quake-affected populace of Turkiye.

These relief assistance consignments included tents, blankets and other items.

Sharing the latest details of the quake, the Turkish health minister informed media that more than 20,213 people had lost their lives in the 10 affected provinces while 80,052 others were injured.

A total of 67 survivors were also rescued from the rubble in the last 24 hours. 1666 aftershocks were recorded so far in the aftermath of two massive tremors that brought unprecedented destruction in Turkiye.

According to experts, Turkiye lies on two fault lines. The recent double earthquake was far more intense than anything seen since 1939. The first quake registered a magnitude of 7.8, followed by another of 7.5 tremors.

The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at more than 24,000 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria four days after it hit.

Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 23,000 in Turkey and Syria.

Relief fund

PM Shehbaz Sharif had ordered the establishment of a relief fund to support victims of the deadly earthquake in Turkiye that has claimed over 3,000 lives.

The confirmed death toll across the two countries has soared above 5,000 after a swarm of strong tremors near the Turkey-Syria border — the largest of which measured at a massive 7.8-magnitude.

In a tweet, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the cabinet will donate one month’s salary to the fund. She further said the premier has appealed to the philanthropists to extend help.

