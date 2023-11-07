Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday dispatched another consignment of relief goods for the under siege Palestinian people in Gaza.

This is the second aid consignment sent by Pakistan for the besieged people of Gaza since Israel started bombing the territory.

A month of Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombardment have killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, including 4,000 children, leading to severe shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

The second consignment of relief goods for the people of occupied Gaza was dispatched from Islamabad today through a special flight.

Pakistan’s caretaker foreign minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, along with the Palestinian ambassador and other officials dispatched the aid consignment for Gaza from Islamabad.

Talking to the media, caretaker FM said that aid includes 90 tonnes of humanitarian assistance including ration bags, medicines and hygiene kits. He said this is a token of love and solidarity on the part of Pakistan with the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The foreign minister said the entire Pakistani nation is aggrieved over the massacre of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces.