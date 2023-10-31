Pakistan: Domestic users these are your new gas prices

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government of Pakistan approved a 3900 percent increase in natural gas prices for different categories of consumers, effective from November 1, 2023.

The government approved massive hike in gas prices for domestic, export, non-export units, CNG, cement and other sectors.

The average gas cost for protected consumer slabs (0.25hm3 to 0.9hm3) would jump by up to 300pc, while their annual bill is estimated to rise by up to 150 per cent.

The tariff increase for commercial consumers has been jacked up to Rs3,900 per mmBtu, Rs4,400 per unit for cement factories and Rs3,600 per unit for CNG stations.

Domestic (Residential) Consumers

The gas prices were not hiked for protected consumers using 25 to 90 cubic metres in a month, however, the fixed charges for this category of consumers were increased from Rs10 to Rs400.

Slabs Old Rates (Rs./mmbtu) New Rates (Rs./mmbtu) Fixed monthly charge (Rs.) Up to 0.25 hm3 200 300 1000 Up to 0.6 hm3 300 600 1000 Up to 1 hm3 400 1,000 1,000 Up to 1.5 hm3 600 1,200 1,000 Up to 2 hm3 800 1,600 2,000 Up to 3 hm3 1,100 3,000 2,000 Up to 4 hm3 2,000 3,500 2,000 Above 4 hm3 3,100 4,000 2,000

Other categories:

Tandoors: Rs600 per mmBtu (previous rate is maintained)

Power plants: Rs1,050 per mmBtu

Cement sector: Rs4,400 per mmBtu

CNG sector: Rs3,600 per mmBtu

Export units: Rs2,100 per mmBtu

Non-export units: Rs2,200 per mmBtu

ECC’s decision

On October 23, the Pakistan Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had approved various summaries including revision of natural gas pricing.

A summary submitted by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) regarding the revision of the natural gas sale pricing for the FY 2023-24, was also approved as per the tariff schedule submitted by the Ministry, prospectively w.e.f. 1st November 2023, instead of 1st October 2023.

It was learnt that the federal cabinet is likely to approve a massive hike of up to 193 per cent in the gas tariff.

The government is likely to increase the local gas tariff up to 173% for non-protected domestic consumers, 136.4% for commercial, 86.4% for export and 117% for the non-export industry.