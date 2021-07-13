Pakistan administers over half million doses of Covid vaccines in single day

ISLAMABAD: Over half a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in Pakistan in a single day, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday.

“For the first time we crossed half a million doses of vaccination yesterday. 5 lakh 25 thousand doses were administered yesterday,” Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), tweeted.

“Highest ever first dose was also achieved yesterday with 3 lakh 90 thousand first doses administered. The pace will increase further inshallah.”

On July 11, the NCOC issued directives for SOPs implementation in high-risk sectors in wake of COVID variants being reported ahead of Eid ul Adha.

According to the NCOC, they have launched special measures to implement COVID SOPs in high-risk sectors. “The provinces have been issued detailed directives for strict implementation on SOPs,” it said.

The body overseeing COVID implementation strategies in the country said teams have been formed for implementing facemask and social distancing SOPs. “Guidelines have been issued for cattle markets and Eid ul Adha gatherings,” it said.