Pakistan doubles visa grants to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Vaisakhi festival

TOP NEWS

LAHORE: Pakistan has issued a record 6,751 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for the Vaisakhi festival, more than doubling the number of visas granted in previous years.

As Pakistan prepares to host thousands of Sikh pilgrims for the event, many have already started arriving via the Wagah border to attend the celebrations.

According to the Additional Secretary, this year’s visa grants have significantly increased, with pilgrims from Amritsar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and 11 other Indian states attending the event.

This year’s number of visa grants marks a significant increase compared to last year, when only 2,250 visas were issued, and the years before that, when the numbers ranged between 2,500 and 3,000.

Given the large number of attendees, the pilgrims have been divided into two groups, according to the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee spokesman.

The first group will head to Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal via Wagah border, while the second group will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur. Both groups will converge at Nankana Sahib on April 12.

The main ceremony will be held on April 14 at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib.

After the event, the Indian Sikh pilgrims will begin their return journey and reach Lahore by April 17. They will depart back to India from the Wagah border on April 19.

