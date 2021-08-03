Pakistan records drop in COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded a decline in COVID-19 cases as the country has registered 3,582 new infections over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Tuesday.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,039,695, including 943,020 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.61 per cent.

Statistics 3 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,798

Positive Cases: 3582

Positivity % : 7.19%

Deaths : 67 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 3, 2021

The COVID-19 claimed 67 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,529, the NCOC said, adding that 3,398 people are in critical condition.

Overall 16,158,330 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus including 49,798 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 387,261 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 358,387 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 145,306 cases. Islamabad, 88,344, Balochistan, 30,627, AJK, 25,034 and GB have reported 8,318 new infections, so far.

To curb the spread of the disease, Pakistan also expedited the pace of vaccination and administered overall 30,590,183 COVID-19 vaccine doses on August 3, including 24,086,196 partial doses and 6,503,987 two doses.