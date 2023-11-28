Pakistan earns $157m from travel services’ export in Jul-Sep

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has earned $157.075 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first three months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows growth of 27.72 percent as compared to the $122.890 million worth same services provided during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, personal travel services increased by 26.19 per cent, from $122.240 million last year to $154.255 million during July-September 2023.

Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 529.17 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 49.19 per cent.

In addition, the other personal services witnessed a growth of 23.69 per cent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 281.08 per cent, from $0.740 million to $2.820 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services during July-September 2023 were recorded at $1,707.31 million against the exports of $1,717.21 million in July-September 2022, showing a nominal decline of 0.58 per cent.

The imports of the country surged by 18.10 per cent, growing from $2,028.13 million last year to $2,395.30 million during the months under review.