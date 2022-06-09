Pakistan Economic Survey 2021-22 endorsed PTI’s performance: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that Pakistan was prospering on the economic front during the tenure of his government, ARY News reported.

Expressing his views about economic reforms during PTI’s government, Imran Khan said the Economic Survey Report 2021-22 has endorsed the performance of his government.

He said Pakistan was prospering during the last two years and was heading towards a positive trajectory. The Economic Survey report endorsed that Pakistan’s GDP was 5.74pc during the third year of PTI’s government.

The former prime minister said FBR collected a record tax of Rs6,100, while the exports that were frozen when PTI came into power, touched the $32 billion level.

The foreign remittances witnessed a record increase due to trust in the PTI government by overseas Pakistanis.

Recalling the achievement of his government in the agriculture field, Imran Khan said agriculture production witnessed a 4.4pc increase, while the price of the crops of farmers was provided to them on time.

Turning his canons toward the incumbent government, Imran Khan said that inflation is touching sky-high since the ‘imported government came into power.

PTI government was also asked by the IMF to jack up fuel and electricity prices, but we denied stating that the decisions are not in favour of the people of Pakistan.

In the ruling tenure of the PTI government, the petrol was jacked up by Rs55 per litre, but the ‘imported government’ has raised its prices by Rs60 in just 15 days, he was quoted.

He regretted that Pakistan is unable to get foreign loans due to the incompetence of the government. “WAPDA’s credit rating has been also downgraded.”

The PTI chairman demanded inquiries into the deaths of Dr Rizwan and Maqsood Peon, who mysteriously died of heart attacks.

