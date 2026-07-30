ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is making every effort to help bring the United States and Iran back to the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ease regional tensions and facilitate dialogue, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Ambassador Tahir Andrabi expressed concern over the fragile security situation involving Iran and the United States.

“Despite the relative calm witnessed in recent days, which rekindled hopes that the positive development would consolidate into a durable and fully respected ceasefire and pave the way for dialogue, the situation remains precarious,” he said.

The spokesperson reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path toward resolving tensions.

“Amid the prevailing hostilities, Pakistan reiterates that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path forward,” Andrabi said.

He added that Pakistan remains actively engaged and will continue playing its role in sustaining the cessation of hostilities and facilitating the resumption of dialogue between Iran and the United States.

According to the spokesperson, negotiations between the parties are continuing to normalise the situation, particularly in and around the Strait of Hormuz, and to promote de-escalation.

“We are making utmost efforts to bring the parties back to the Islamabad MoU so that all irritants can be addressed in the spirit of the agreement and the Pakistan-Qatar Joint Statement issued on June 22,” he said.

Pakistan also encouraged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and honour their commitment to resume technical-level talks aimed at implementing the Islamabad MoU.

US strikes Iran after Egyptian port storage tanker is hit

The spokesperson recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which both leaders agreed to continue working closely to promote regional peace and stability and ensure the uninterrupted flow of lawful maritime commerce through the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

He also noted that on June 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the worsening situation in Palestine, condemned Israeli actions, stressed the need for coordinated diplomatic efforts, and reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and security.

The statement came amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran in the region.

The US military on Thursday launched what it described as a “heavy wave of strikes” against Iran in retaliation for Tehran’s alleged targeting of American military bases in Jordan, marking a significant escalation after nearly a week of relative calm.

Iran’s state news agency, IRNA, reported strikes on several locations in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, as well as on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf. According to provincial authorities cited by the agency, the attacks hit areas around the cities of Abadan, Shadegan, Arvandkenar and Ahvaz.

In a sign of the conflict’s widening scope, Saudi Arabia and the United States on Wednesday announced strikes on militant bases in Iraq.