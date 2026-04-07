Pakistan’s efforts to stop Iran war approaching 'critical stage': Iran ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to halt the ongoing conflict have reached a “critical” stage.

In a statement posted on X, Iran’s envoy to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, said that Pakistan’s “positive and productive endeavours in goodwill and good offices” to stop the war are approaching a critical and sensitive stage.

“Stay tuned for more,” he added.

The remarks came hours before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping or face potential attacks on key infrastructure.

According to AFP, Iran’s state media reported Monday that Iran has rejected a proposed truce in its war with the United States and Israel.

“Iran has conveyed to Pakistan its response to the American proposal to end the war,” the news agency IRNA said, without revealing its source or what the US offer contained.

Several countries have been acting as mediators to try to halt more than five weeks of fighting sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which responded by effectively shutting down the strategic Strait of Hormuz and firing missiles at targets in the Middle East.

“In this response -– set out in ten points –- Iran… has rejected a ceasefire and insists on the need for a definitive end to the conflict,” the Iranian state news agency added.

Pakistan positive and productive endeavours in Good Will and Good Office to stop the war is approaching a critical, sensitive stage … Stay Tuned for more — Reza Amiri Moghadam (@IranAmbPak) April 7, 2026

IRNA also said Tehran’s demands included “an end to conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, reconstruction, and the lifting of sanctions”.

The New York Times, citing two unnamed senior Iranian officials, reported that Tehran was also seeking guarantees it would not face future attacks, and that Israeli strikes against its ally Hezbollah in southern Lebanon would cease.

Under the reported plan, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping while charging about $2 million per vessel, a fee it would share with Oman, which borders the waterway, according to the New York Times.

Iran would use its share of the revenue to rebuild infrastructure damaged by US-Israeli strikes, instead of seeking direct compensation, the newspaper said.