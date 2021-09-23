Pakistan elected member of IAEA’s board of governors

Pakistan has been elected as a member of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the next two years.

This was announced by Pakistan’s embassy in Austria in a post on Twitter.

A Pakistani delegation led by the Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission attended the IAEA’s General Conference in Vienna, Austria where the election was held.

Confirming this in a tweet, Pakistan’s embassy in Vienna said, Pakistan remains committed to Agency’s work in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy in keeping with its mandate “Atoms for Peace and Development”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has been elected 20 times to the board in the past and has played a vital role in the formulation of the agency’s policies and programmes.

Pakistan was last elected as a member of the IAEA in 2018.

The IAEA is an international organisation that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy and inhibit its use for any military purpose, including nuclear weapons.