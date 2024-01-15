Maryam Nawaz takes a jibe at PTI over “bat” symbol

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Monday said Nawaz Sharif will become prime minister of Pakistan for the fourth term, ARY News reported.

“No matter how many times you have ousted Nawaz Sharif, he will again become PM with the help of the masses,” Maryam said while addressing a mammoth public gathering in Okara to kick off the election campaign ahead of the February 8 polls.

A large number of people belonging to various walks of life attended the public rally of PML-N.

Addressing the rally, Maryam Nawaz thanked the people of Okara for turning in huge numbers to the jalsagah.

Maryam Nawaz said: “Oppressors, inflicting injustice upon Nawaz Sharif and the people, are reaching their logical end”.

The daughter of the former prime minister said those who were doing accountability of others are on the run now. The one who called others thieves, sold expensive watch gifted by the Saudi crown prince, and she lashed out at the PTI founder.

Maryam Nawaz said a ‘terrorist’ organization cannot be given the electoral symbol of a political party.

Taking a jibe at PTI, she said PML-N can request ECP to grant the electoral symbol of “stick”, used to attack state institutions on May 9 or “watch” to PTI.