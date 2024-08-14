Pakistan embassy in Senegal celebrates Independence Day

DAKAR, SENEGAL: The Embassy of Pakistan in Dakar, the capital city of Senegal, organized a light show to mark the 77th Independence Day.

The iconic monument of Senegal was lit up in the colors of the Pakistani flag. The ceremony was attended by the Pakistani diaspora in Senegal, and Senegalese guests from the ministries, think tanks, media, and private sector.

Saima Sayed, Ambassador of Pakistan, in her remarks paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the founding members of Pakistan.

She said that August 14 is not only a commemoration of the independence movement but also also a symbol of the resilience and courage of the Pakistani nation.

Mr. Birame Mbarou Diouf, Administrator General of the African Renaissance Monument, also graced the occasion and in his remarks expressed the desire to continue such collaborations with Pakistan in the realm of culture and heritage.

In the light show, 198 stairs and the monument were lit up with images of the Pakistani flag and pictures of the Minar-e-Pakistan.

With Pakistani national songs in the background and the colours of Pakistan being reflected on the grand African Renaissance Monument, the Pakistani diaspora of Senegal celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with their Senegalese friends.

The African Renaissance Monument is 52 meters high, sits atop a 300-foot-high hill, and creates a towering image that is visible from most parts of the city.

This Monument is known to represent a memorial for the past, a celebration of the present, and a beacon for the future, symbolising the “triumph of African liberation from several centuries of racism and imprisonment.