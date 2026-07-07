The Minister of State for Finance and Revenue in Pakistan, Bilal Azhar Kayani ha said that Pakistan is making gradual progress towards a cashless economy as more people adopt digital payment methods.

While speaking to a local media outlet, the Minister of State said that under the government’s broader digital economy agenda, Pakistan’s financial system is undergoing gradual transformation, reinforced by strong momentum in cashless transactions across markets through continued government–private sector collaboration.

He said the use of digital payment channels, including mobile wallets, online bank transfers, and card payments, had increased in Pakistan as consumers increasingly opted for cashless transactions in their daily lives.

Bilal Azhar Kiyani also said businesses, including retailers and wholesalers, were expanding the use of digital payment systems, which he said would improve efficiency, increase transparency and support the formalization of the economy of Pakistan.

The Minister said the government of Pakistan is further strengthening Pakistan’s digital financial ecosystem by expanding payment infrastructure and enhancing system capabilities to support secure and seamless transactions nationwide.

He added that these initiatives form part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at modernizing the financial framework and ensuring reliable, efficient, and transparent economic operations.

The Minister of State also acknowledged the rising public inclination toward cashless payments in shopping and routine market activities, emphasizing that this growing trend demonstrates increasing trust in digital platforms.

He concluded that this sustained shift in consumer behavior is accelerating Pakistan’s transition toward a fully modernized, cashless digital economy.