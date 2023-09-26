Pakistan enforces critical health protocols for air travel

KARACHI: In a bid to safeguard public health and ensure the implementation of international health regulations, all inbound and outbound flights are mandatory to submit a disinfection certificate of aircraft to the Border Health Services – Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The director of Border Health Services called an emergency meeting with the management of all airports in the country to ensure the implementation of the International Health Regulation 2005.

The meeting was held at Border Health Services (BHS) headquarters – presided by the Director of BHS – in Karachi, attended by the station managers of operational International and Domestic airlines.

The meeting members decided to implement an International Health Regulation 2005 at all the International Airports across the Pakistan to combat the potential health risks.

The authorities made it mandatory to sign the health certificate by the both responsible officials and pilots before the departure of any international flight, ensuring that the aircraft are thoroughly disinfected, binding to specified standards and protocols.

The passengers are obligated to submit a Personal Health Declaration Form as part of the travelling process which will play a crucial part in monitoring and managing the health concerns during the flight.

During the meeting it was made compulsory to share data of the deported passengers with the Border Health Services to facilitate contact tracing and swift response to any potential risk.

On arrival, the airlines have to ensure about the proper disposal of aircraft waste according to the standard operation procedures (SOPs).

During the meeting, the airport health officers and assistant airport health officers have been instructed to inspect places upon arrival to ensure compliance.

The health officers are authorised to conduct a surprise inspection of food, hygiene and sanitary condition onboard aircraft before the departure of international and domestic flights.

Moreover, prior to departure of the flights – the teams of Airport Health Inspection are mandated to submit a general declaration form.

The border health services have been granted a 15-day time to all the airlines to implement the directives discussed during the meeting.