Pakistan, Uzbekistan explore joint manufacturing of solar water heaters

Pakistan and Uzbekistan are exploring joint manufacturing of solar water heaters to promote affordable energy solutions and strengthen bilateral industrial cooperation.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan, visited the Pharma Park and Techno Park in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to enhance Pakistan-Uzbekistan industrial and technological collaboration.

During the visit, Mr. Khan lauded the production of modern household and electronic appliances at the Uzbek Techno Park, terming it “highly commendable.” He emphasized that joint manufacturing of solar water heaters could prove beneficial for both countries in the energy sector, ensuring affordable energy solutions for the people.

Discussions were also held on joint production of modern gas and electricity meters to strengthen cooperation in the energy and technology domains.

On the pharmaceutical side, Mr. Khan highlighted the need to make the process of licensing and certification of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector in Uzbekistan more efficient. He underscored that enhancing the capacity of Pakistan’s pharma industry will not only boost exports but also align it with global standards.

“By fostering collaboration in technology and industry, Pakistan and Uzbekistan can take their bilateral relations to new heights,” Mr. Khan remarked.

Earlier, the 22nd Session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC) concluded in Tehran, the capital of Iran, on September 15-16, 2025, marking a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral economic, trade, and cultural ties between the two neighboring countries.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and the Iranian side was headed by Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadeq.

The session emphasizes expanding collaboration across various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, agriculture, transport, housing, health, education, and cultural exchanges. At the conclusion of the session, both ministers signed the relevant protocols on behalf of their respective governments.

The technical sessions were led by Muhammad Humair Karim, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs of Pakistan, and Dr. Amin Taraffo, Senior Advisor to the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Head of International Affairs. Both sides, held extensive discussions across multiple areas and successfully finalized the draft Protocol.