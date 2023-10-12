Pakistan enters global car market, exports first batch

Pakistan has entered the global car market and exported the first batch of 14 modern SUV vehicles to Kenya and Tanzania, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan has joined the car export club as a Pakistan-Chinese automotive joint venture Master Changan Motors became the first auto company to export SUV vehicles to foreign countries.

Related: Car sale in Pakistan: new statistics released

It emerged that the auto firm dispatched the first batch of 14 SUV vehicles to Kenya and Tanzania.

A prestigious ceremony was held in Karachi to achieve the milestone of becoming the first Pakistani-Chinese auto company that export vehicles to two foreign countries. The ceremony was attended by Federal Secretary Industries and Production Asad Rehman.

Related: Car prices fall in Pakistan after dollar weakens

Asad Rehman said that the government would ask the auto companies to reduce car prices after the significant drop in the US dollar (USD) rates. He added an auto firm has recently published a newspaper ad for reducing vehicle prices.

The Pakistan-Chinese automotive joint venture Master Changan Motors dispatched the first shipment of its SUV Oshan X7 to Kenya.

It was a pleasant development for Pakistan entering the global car market amid the severe economic crisis.