Pakistan establishes first counter-extremism unit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has established its first counter-extremism unit after commencing the reorganisation of the counter-terrorism unit in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

On the directives of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the police department commenced the reorganisation of its counter-terrorism unit. A counter-extremism unit was established in Islamabad – one of a kind in Pakistan.

The specialised unit will keep an eye on digital content of political, sectarian, ethnic and religious extremism on websites. The Islamabad police’s spokesperson said in a statement on Twitter that the new unit will independently work from the operations and intelligence.

A Superintendent Police (SP) level officer will be appointed as the counter-extremism unit’s chief under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

It added that Islamabad police teams will visit educational institutions and seminaries while adopting counter-extremism steps. Moreover, the teams will monitor sermons at the mosques and the services of linguists will be acquired for the new unit.

وفاقی وزیر داخلہ رانا ثناءاللہ خان کے حکم پر انسداددہشتگردی یونٹ اسلام آباد کی تنظیم نو کا فیصلہ،پاکستان میں اپنی نوعیت کے پہلے انسداد انتہاء پسندی یونٹ کا قیام۔ یونٹ سوشل میڈیا اور ویب سائٹس پر سیاسی، مسلکی، لسانی اور مذہبی انتہا پسندی مواد کا جائزہ لے گا۔⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 21, 2023

The spokesperson said that the department will compile recommendations for the relevant legislation. The young generation will be nurtured in accordance with the national narrative.

Islamabad police said that recommendations are being forwarded to the federal government for equipping the CTD with modern weapons. Moreover, the government was given suggestions for improving the rapid response steps in case of any untoward situation.

Moreover, Islamabad police also started implementing its plan to establish joint action teams and a modern technical centre. The reorganisation of the CTD will improve the performance and security measures besides assisting the capital police in countering terrorism and extremism.

