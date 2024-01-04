Pakistan establishes specialised Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif has said that telecom sector disputes and cases will now be handled by a specialized Telecom Tribunal, instead of High Courts, ARY News reported.

Dr. Saif while sharing the information on his official social media account, said that the move was aimed at expediting the resolution of legal issues and facilitating rapid progress in the telecom sector.

The Telecom Tribunal, according to the minister, will consist of technical experts who will be responsible for deciding all appeals filed by aggrieved parties comprehensively and swiftly.

The establishment of this tribunal is expected to alleviate the burden on High Courts concerning the adjudication of technical matters related to the telecom sector.

نگراں وزیر آئی ٹی و ٹیلی کمیونیکیشن ڈاکٹر عمر سیف نے کہا ہے کہ پاکستان کی تاریخ میں پہلی بار ٹیلی کمیونیکیشن اپیلیئٹ ٹریبونل کا قیام کیا گیا ہے جس کا گزٹ نوٹیفیکیشن کردیا گیا ہے۔ ٹریبونل کے قیام کیلئے ٹیلی کام ایکٹ میں ترامیم کی منظوری صدر مملکت نے دے دی ہیں.#MOITT pic.twitter.com/usBizgwiX6 — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) January 4, 2024

The minister believes that this specialized approach will lead to faster and more efficient resolution of disputes, contributing to the overall advancement of the telecom industry.

Pakistan earned $892.972 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services to various countries during the first four months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 4.45 per cent as compared with the US $854.918 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 4.81 per cent as it surged from US $688.078 million last year to US $721.162 million during July-October 2023.