Pakistan weighs trilateral maritime trade alliance with Ethiopia, Djibouti

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is considering the formation of a trilateral maritime trade alliance with Ethiopia and Djibouti to enhance regional trade and connectivity.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, held a meeting on Thursday with Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Oumer Hussien Oba.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a proposal to establish a joint maritime trade framework involving Pakistan, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.

The minister emphasized the importance of developing a collaborative maritime framework to strengthen trade links and sea connectivity among the three countries.

He noted that Pakistan is placing special focus on expanding maritime relations with African nations and is taking concrete steps in this direction.

He further stated that although Ethiopia is a landlocked country, it can effectively enhance its trade through Djibouti’s ports.

The minister also highlighted significant improvements in the performance of Pakistani ports, noting a marked increase in cargo handling capacity.

On the occasion, the Ethiopian ambassador welcomed the proposal for a trilateral maritime alliance and said that experts from both countries would engage in consultations to develop a practical framework.

The ambassador also noted that Ethiopia imports pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, garments, fertilizers, and rice from Pakistan, and that there is substantial potential to further expand bilateral trade.

The minister added that the proposed maritime alliance could eventually be expanded to include other countries, further boosting regional trade and connectivity.