Pakistan, EU agree to make joint efforts for combating effects of climate change

Prime Minister Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and President of the European Union (EU) Commission Ursula von der Leyen met on the sidelines of the COP 27 summit in Egypt and agreed to make joint efforts for combating the effects of climate change.

Underscoring the need for international cooperation to address the challenges of climate change, the Prime Minister said the whole world will have to suffer the effects of climate change in future which developing countries are facing today.

He appreciated the cooperation of European countries in removing Pakistan from FATF’s grey list and their spirit of helping the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and the European Union are important partners in achieving common goals.

Also Read: EU strikes deal to ban combustion-engine cars by 2035

He said there exists huge trade potential between Pakistan and the European Union which needs to be taken to the optimum level.

On November 6, PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Egypt to participate in the “Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit” being held on November 7-8 as part of COP-27.

According to the state-run news agency APP, the high-level officers of the Egypt government and officers of the Pakistan embassy including the ambassador received PM Shehbaz Sharif who was accompanied by cabinet members and other senior officials.

Comments