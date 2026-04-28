Pakistan-EU business forum launched in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The European Union, in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, on Tuesday inaugurated the first-ever “High-Level EU–Pakistan Business Forum” in Islamabad, marking a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral economic relations.

The forum has brought together around 1,000 participants, including senior policymakers, European and Pakistani business leaders, investors, and representatives of financial institutions.

As the world’s largest single market and Pakistan’s leading export destination, the European Union plays a key role in the country’s economy. The forum is seen as a major opportunity to deepen economic cooperation, moving beyond trade to increased investment flows, technology partnerships, innovation, and sustainable industrial growth.

Opening the event, Raimundas Karobolis emphasized the broader vision of the initiative. “The purpose of the forum is not just to celebrate our trade relations, but to deepen, diversify, ‘green,’ and transform them into long-lasting investments. Through this, our mutual prosperity will thrive,” he said.

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s efforts to strengthen macroeconomic fundamentals and implement structural reforms aimed at enhancing the country’s investment potential.

The opening session also marked the launch of the EU–Pakistan Business Network, which brings together more than 300 European companies operating in Pakistan. The network aims to serve as a collective voice for EU businesses, facilitate dialogue with policymakers, and support new European firms exploring opportunities in the country.

A dedicated plenary session highlighted opportunities under the EU’s Global Gateway initiative—its largest external investment program, targeting up to €400 billion in mobilized investments between 2021 and 2027. Key speakers included Peteris Ustubs, Thouraya Triki, and Hans Bogaard.

Discussions throughout the day focused on priority sectors such as agribusiness, digital innovation and fintech, green logistics, sustainable textiles, and responsible mining.

Over the two-day forum, more than 600 business-to-business (B2B) meetings are scheduled, reflecting strong interest from both European and Pakistani companies in forming joint ventures and partnerships.

Several new financial programs and partnerships are also expected to be announced during the event.