ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union (EU) on Thursday discussed the GSP+ trade framework, human rights, legal reforms and progress on the death penalty moratorium during a meeting between Federal Minister for Law and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and a high-level European delegation.

The delegation included Alexandra Berg von Linde, Ambassador of Sweden; Per Albert Ilsaas, Ambassador of Norway; Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France; Mr. Declan Johnston, Chargé d’Affaires of Ireland; Robert-Jan Siegert, Ambassador of the Netherlands; Tarik Ali Khan, High Commissioner of Canada; Ms. Fenny Hum, Political Counsellor, High Commission of Canada; and Ladislav Steinhübel, Ambassador of the Czech Republic.

The meeting featured a comprehensive exchange of views on Pakistan-EU relations, the GSP+ framework, human rights, the rule of law, and areas of mutual cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of continued engagement to further strengthen their longstanding partnership.

The visiting delegation appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to advance human rights, particularly the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities and the enactment of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act.

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The discussion also included progress on issues related to the death penalty moratorium and broader human rights commitments.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the delegation on the Government’s ongoing legal and institutional reforms aimed at strengthening the protection of fundamental rights, improving access to justice, and reinforcing the rule of law.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to upholding human rights while ensuring effective counter-terrorism measures in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

Azam Nazeer Tarar assured the delegation of Pakistan’s continued cooperation and constructive engagement with the European Union on issues of shared interest, including human rights and legal reforms.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing their commitment to further deepen cooperation and maintain regular dialogue to advance shared objectives.