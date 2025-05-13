Pakistan has evidence of Indian terrorism in Balochistan, KP: Defence Minister

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that Pakistan has concrete evidence of India’s involvement in terrorist activities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif emphasized that the international community should be aware of India’s role in sponsoring terrorism.

He added that there is concrete evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism in both Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He labeled Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi an “international terrorist”.

The Defence Minister further noted, “Indian-sponsored terrorism is not limited to Pakistan, but also extends to the United States and Canada, with substantial evidence available.”

Refuting any Pakistani involvement in the Pahalgam attack, Khawaja Asif challenged, “If India has any evidence against us, they should present it.”

Khawaja Asif also stressed the urgency of resolving the Kashmir dispute, citing that even U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged the need to address the issue in his speech.

“War has only complicated matters further, and finding a solution is essential,” he said. “The Indus Waters Treaty, terrorism, and Kashmir must be included in the dialogue agenda.”

On the internal political situation in India, the Defence Minister stated, “Modi’s days are numbered as there is growing opposition in the Indian parliament against him. Now, it’s up to the Indian people to decide.”

He concluded by asserting, “India can no longer even think of launching another attack on Pakistan. The entire nation stands united against the enemy.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar warned on Tuesday that the ceasefire between Pakistan and India could be jeopardized if the water dispute stemming from India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is not resolved.

In an interview with CNN, Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan had no intention of deploying nuclear weapons against India, emphasizing that Islamabad’s retaliatory strikes on May 7 were carried out strictly in self-defense following unprovoked Indian cross-border attacks.

He described India’s operation against Pakistan as a “war” and a “wishful attempt to establish its hegemony” in the long-disputed Kashmir region. However, he firmly stated that “the nuclear option was never on the table.”

“There are certain times when you have to take very serious decisions,” he said, “We were very sure that our conventional capacity and capabilities are strong enough that we will beat them both in air and on ground.”