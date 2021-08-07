‘A matter of deep regret’, Pakistan on exclusion from UNSC briefing on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan said on Saturday it closely followed discussions at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

“It is a matter of deep regret that, as the closest neighbour of Afghanistan, whose contribution in the ongoing peace process has been recognized by the international community, Pakistan’s request to the President of the Security Council to address the Council’s session and present its perspective on the Afghan peace process and the way forward was not acceded to,” spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement.

“On the other hand, the Council’s platform was made available to enable the peddling of a false narrative against Pakistan,” he added.

In his statement at the UNSC, the spokesperson pointed out, Afghanistan’s representative propagated “disinformation and levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan with a view to mislead the international community”.

“Pakistan categorically rejects these accusations. Pakistan’s position on the issue has been shared with Security Council members.”

Chaudhri said Pakistan has repeatedly shared its perspective on peace and stability in clear and unambiguous terms with the international community. “We emphatically reiterate that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward for durable peace and security in the country,” he maintained.

“Towards that end, Pakistan’s constructive efforts with support of the international community led to achieving important milestones in Doha peace process including the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement and the subsequent commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations.”

He said that as the US and NATO forces are near completion of their withdrawal from Afghanistan, we are seriously concerned at the growing violence in Afghanistan and lack of substantive progress in the Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

Expressing deep concern at the reports of human rights violations, the spokesperson urged all sides to ensure full respect for human rights and international humanitarian law.

“Pakistan calls upon all warring sides in Afghanistan to eschew the military approach, engage constructively in negotiations, and work together to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement,” the statement read.

“It is equally important to remain cognisant of spoilers, both within and outside, who do not wish to see the return of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.”

Islamabad urged the Government of Afghanistan once again to “refrain from the blame-game and engage with Pakistan in a meaningful manner to address the challenges to peace, security and progress in the region”.