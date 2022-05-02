Pakistan to experience dust, thunder storms, rain during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will experience changing weather patterns from Karachi to Khyber during this Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Met Office has forecast dust raising winds and dust storm in Karachi and adjoining districts in Sindh on Monday (today), a day ahead of Eid, which falls on Tuesday.

Westerly winds have unleashed a dusty weather with some relief in scorching season in the city with maximum temperature likely to remain between 35 to 37 degree Celsius.

A westerly wave entering in Balochistan will bring dust-thunderstorm and rain in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts of Sindh, weather department said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that dust storm may also occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts during Eid days.

Dust and thunderstorm is also predicted for various districts of southern Punjab and Balochistan from Monday till May 04.

The Upper Punjab, including Lahore, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir region could also receive rainfall during the Eid holidays.

After the Met Office’s forecast for dust-thunderstorm and rainfall an alert has been issued to Lahore, Multan and Islamabad airport administrations.

Dust storm and light rainfall may occur in Lahore and outskirts during the Eid holidays, according to the circular.

