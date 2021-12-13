Pakistan exports over $50mln worth of footballs in 4 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan exported over $50 million worth of footballs in the first four months (July-Oct) of the current fiscal year, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said Monday.

“MOC [Ministry of Commerce] is pleased to inform that exports of football during July-Oct 2021 grew by 17% to $ US$ 50.148 million as compared to $ 42.780 million in the same period last year,” Razak said in a Twitter statement.

“Overall, during the same period, the exports of Sports Goods increased by 21% to $ 105.120 million compared to $ 87.070 million.”

On Dec 1, Pakistan’s exports increased by 33 per cent in the month of November. In a tweet, Abdul Razak Dawood said that Pakistan’s exports during the month of November increased by 33% to a historic monthly high of $2.903 billion as compared to $2.174 billion during the same period last year, while the target for the month was $2.6 billion.

Dawood further said that during the first five months of this current fiscal year, Pakistan’s exports increased by 27 per cent to USD 12.365 billion as compared to USD 9.747 billion during the same period last year.

