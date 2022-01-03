Pakistan’s exports rise by 25% in first half of FY2022

ISLAMABAD: The country’s exports rose by 25 per cent to $15.125 billion in the first half (Jul-Dec) of the current fiscal year, compared to $12.110 billion during last year’s corresponding period.

In a series of tweets, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said the export target for the first half of the fiscal year 2021-22 was $15 billion, which exceeded to $15.125bn.

In Dec 2021, Pakistan’s exports increased by 16.7 per cent to $2.761 billion compared to $2.366 during the same month of last year, he said, pointing out that the export target for the month was $2.8 billion.

“Early indications are that the growth in imports has started to decrease,” Razak said, adding imports decreased to $6.9 billion during Dec 2021 as compared to $7.9 billion in Nov 2021.

“This is a decrease of USD 1 billion. The import projection for Dec 2021 was USD 6.2 billion,”he maintained.

