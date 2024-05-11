Pakistan expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Afghanistan flash floods

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by heavy rains and flash floods in Afghanistan, ARY News reported quoting MoFA.

The government and the people of Pakistan express their heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by heavy rains and flash floods in several provinces of Afghanistan, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, injured and the communities affected by this natural calamity and we pray for the early recovery of those missing.”

It said Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan during this difficult time.

Also read: More than 200 dead in Afghanistan flash floods: UN

Flash floods that have ripped through northern Afghanistan left more than 200 people dead in a single province, the United Nations said on Saturday.

More than 200 people were killed and thousands of houses were destroyed or damaged in Baghlan province when heavy rains on Friday sparked massive flooding, the UN’s International Organization for Migration told AFP.

In Baghlani Jadid district alone, up to 1,500 homes were damaged or destroyed and “more than 100 people died”, an IOM emergency response lead said, citing figures from the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority.