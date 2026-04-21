Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircrafts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace to all Indian civilian and military aircrafts until May 24, 2026, officials said on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) issued a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), prolonging the restriction for another month. The ban was initially imposed on April 23, 2025, and continues to apply to all Indian passenger and military flights.

Officials said the latest extension follows a routine review of the regional security situation.

The prolonged airspace closure has resulted in significant financial losses for Indian airlines, which have been forced to reroute flights over longer distances since the restrictions were first imposed. Industry estimates suggest the detours have cost carriers billions of rupees in additional fuel and operational expenses.

The restrictions were introduced as part of heightened tensions following the 2025 Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), leading to retaliatory measures between the two countries.

Major Indian carriers, including Air India, which operates extensive long-haul routes to Europe, the United States, and Canada, have been particularly affected due to their reliance on Pakistani airspace.

Earlier, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, on Saturday urged India to adopt a mature approach to resolve the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing the passing-out ceremony at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, he said the armed forces of Pakistan are entrusted with the noble mission of defending the motherland, adding that there is no greater honour than serving as guardians of the nation. He reminded the cadets of the long history of sacrifices made by the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

He stated that Pakistan’s defence forces are professionally competent, well-trained, and fully capable of addressing both internal and external challenges. He said they are equipped in line with modern warfare requirements.

The Air Chief said this capability was demonstrated during Pakistan’s “resolute and unified response” in May 2025 operations, referred to as Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) and Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos against India, which he said “stunned the world.”